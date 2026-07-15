First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 69,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session's volume of 22,399 shares.The stock last traded at $135.6140 and had previously closed at $136.60.

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First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.27.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.2669 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 447.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor's constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

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