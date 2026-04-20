First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

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First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FTA Get Free Report )'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.64 and last traded at $95.5840, with a volume of 3282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 720 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,259 shares of the company's stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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