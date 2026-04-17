First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Get QTEC alerts: Sign Up

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 2.1%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund ( NASDAQ:QTEC Get Free Report )'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $248.89 and last traded at $248.46, with a volume of 6931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.95.

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 4,503.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,710 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,140,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 66,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,795 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here