Free Trial
→ Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock. (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • QTEC hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $248.89 (last $248.46) and was up about 2.1%, with the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages at $224.61 and $230.71 respectively.
  • Large institutional buying has accelerated—Northwestern Mutual increased its stake to 2,212,773 shares (~$509.4M), and firms including Jane Street, Two Sigma and Marshall Wace also added or initiated positions.
  • The fund is an equal‑weighted NASDAQ‑100 technology ETF managed by First Trust, with a market cap around $3.0B, a P/E of 35.79 and a beta of 1.30.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $248.89 and last traded at $248.46, with a volume of 6931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.95.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 2.1%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 4,503.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,710 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,140,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 66,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,795 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Right Now?

Before you consider First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
From Investors Alley (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines