First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

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First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund ( NASDAQ:QTEC Get Free Report ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 217,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session's volume of 238,056 shares.The stock last traded at $260.57 and had previously closed at $263.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,122 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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