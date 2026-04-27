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First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund logo with background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: QCLN hit an intraday 52-week high of $57.77 and last traded around $56.91 on volume of about 386,851 shares, despite trading down roughly 0.9%.
  • Fund metrics and dividend: The fund has a market cap of about $655M, a P/E of 23.20, beta of 1.46, 50-/200-day moving averages near $49.20 and $47.53, and recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.0068 (annualized ~$0.03, ~0.0% yield).
  • Institutional activity: Several institutions modestly increased stakes (e.g., Janney Montgomery Scott, Comerica) and a few new, small positions were opened (Private Trust Co. NA, Ameriflex), indicating modest institutional inflows.
  • Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.77 and last traded at $56.9070, with a volume of 386851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $655.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0068 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,367 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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