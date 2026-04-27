First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Get QCLN alerts: Sign Up

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ( NASDAQ:QCLN Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.77 and last traded at $56.9070, with a volume of 386851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

The company has a market cap of $655.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0068 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,367 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here