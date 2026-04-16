First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

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First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 1.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ( NASDAQ:TDIV Get Free Report )'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.18 and last traded at $103.19, with a volume of 70340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.36.

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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