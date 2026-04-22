First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

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First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ( NASDAQ:TDIV Get Free Report ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.25 and last traded at $105.59, with a volume of 120362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3153 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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