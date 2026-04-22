Free Trial
â†’ Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: TDIV reached a mid-day high of $106.25 and last traded at $105.59 (up ~0.5%), with a market cap of $4.0B, a P/E of 25.63, beta 1.08 and 50-/200-day moving averages near $97–$98.
  • Quarterly dividend paid: The fund paid $0.3153 per share on March 31 (ex-dividend March 26), equal to a $1.26 annualized payout and a ~1.2% yield.
  • Institutional buying: Several institutions added or increased positions recently, including Jane Street opening a ~$1.98M stake and Qube Research boosting its holding by 3,107.8% to about 9,014 shares (~$813K).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.25 and last traded at $105.59, with a volume of 120362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3153 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Right Now?

Before you consider First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines