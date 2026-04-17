First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (LON:FBT) Trading Up 1.4% - Here's What Happened

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First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation Stock Up 1.4%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation ( LON:FBT Get Free Report )'s share price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,897 and last traded at GBX 1,897. Approximately 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,871.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of £778.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,724.55. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,845.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,861.88.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation Company Profile

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content. The company operates under the brand name of Blackbird. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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