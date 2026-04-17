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First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (LON:FBT) Trading Up 1.4% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Trading move: LON:FBT rose 1.4% to GBX 1,897 on Friday but volume was extremely low — about 12 shares traded, a 99% drop from the average daily volume of 994.
  • Valuation and technicals: The ETF has a market capitalization of £778.18 million, a deeply negative P/E of -1,724.55, and sits near its 50-day (GBX 1,845.75) and 200-day (GBX 1,861.88) simple moving averages.
  • Editorial note: The article includes a company profile for Forbidden Technologies plc (Blackbird) that appears unrelated to the First Trust Biotechnology ETF, indicating a likely reporting error.
  • Interested in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (LON:FBT - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,897 and last traded at GBX 1,897. Approximately 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,871.60.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £778.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,724.55. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,845.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,861.88.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content. The company operates under the brand name of Blackbird. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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