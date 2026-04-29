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FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Sets New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
FirstGroup logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week low: FirstGroup shares fell to GBX 162.30 (last GBX 162.50) on volume of 3,097,991, down from the prior close of GBX 167.30.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive: Four analysts rate the stock a Buy with a consensus price target of GBX 246.25 and Berenberg reiterating a Buy at GBX 240.
  • Balance sheet and insider activity: The company has high leverage (debt-to-equity 203.28) and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.70), while insider Graham Sutherland purchased 29,543 shares at GBX 168.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of FirstGroup.

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162.30 and last traded at GBX 162.50, with a volume of 3097991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 240 price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 246.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstGroup

FirstGroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £871.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.35.

Insider Transactions at FirstGroup

In related news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 29,543 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 per share, for a total transaction of £49,632.24. Insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

FirstGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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