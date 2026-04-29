FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Sets New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162.30 and last traded at GBX 162.50, with a volume of 3097991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.30.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 240 price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 246.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstGroup

FirstGroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £871.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.35.

Insider Transactions at FirstGroup

In related news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 29,543 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 per share, for a total transaction of £49,632.24. Insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

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