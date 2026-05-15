Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $64.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Fiserv from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.97.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 386,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $177.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,215,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $825,819,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling improved valuation support even while keeping a Market Perform rating. BMO raises Fiserv price target

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling improved valuation support even while keeping a Market Perform rating. Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS and a strategic collaboration with OpenAI, which could strengthen its long-term growth story by embedding AI tools into banking workflows and financial-institution operations. Fiserv OpenAI collaboration

Fiserv unveiled agentOS and a strategic collaboration with OpenAI, which could strengthen its long-term growth story by embedding AI tools into banking workflows and financial-institution operations. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a joint venture with Bridgeport Partners to accelerate growth in ATM and cash services, another move that may help sharpen its portfolio and improve execution. Fiserv Bridgeport JV

The company also announced a joint venture with Bridgeport Partners to accelerate growth in ATM and cash services, another move that may help sharpen its portfolio and improve execution. Neutral Sentiment: At Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $8.00 to $8.30 in adjusted EPS and outlined a medium-term plan for 4% to 6% revenue CAGR through 2029, which supports the long-term outlook but also highlights relatively modest near-term growth. Fiserv Investor Day outlook

At Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $8.00 to $8.30 in adjusted EPS and outlined a medium-term plan for 4% to 6% revenue CAGR through 2029, which supports the long-term outlook but also highlights relatively modest near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts stayed cautious, with BTIG and TD Cowen both maintaining Hold ratings, reflecting concerns about execution risk, transition costs, and valuation despite the company’s strategic initiatives. Analyst holds on Fiserv

Several analysts stayed cautious, with BTIG and TD Cowen both maintaining Hold ratings, reflecting concerns about execution risk, transition costs, and valuation despite the company’s strategic initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction to Fiserv’s Q1 report was negative because margins were pressured by higher investment spending and an ongoing business model transition, even though revenue and adjusted EPS beat expectations. Fiserv Q1 reaction

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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