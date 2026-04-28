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Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Fiserv logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Fiserv from $81 to $64 and maintained an "equal weight" rating, implying roughly a 4.3% upside from the current share price.
  • Fiserv beat quarterly estimates with EPS of $1.99 (vs. $1.90 est.) and revenue of $4.90B, and set FY2026 guidance at 8.00–8.30 EPS (sell-side consensus ~8.11).
  • The average analyst price target remains much higher at $92.41 while most analysts rate the stock "Hold" (27 holds, 8 buys, 1 sell); FISV trades near $61.36 with a market cap of about $32.8B and a PE around 9.7.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 4.30% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FISV. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $191.91. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,003,668 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $258,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,080,000 after buying an additional 69,383 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $362,128,000 after acquiring an additional 109,427 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 49.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,676 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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