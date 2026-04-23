Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to "Hold" Rating

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FISV. Compass Point cut their target price on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.63.

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Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $221.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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