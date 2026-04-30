Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $303.0 million-$309.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.2 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.220-3.300 EPS.

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Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 4,798,800 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. Five9 has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Five9 had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Five9 from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 1,255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 422,772 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 391,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,253 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 374,356 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five9 by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,572,466 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,321 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Five9 by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 955,613 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 338,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,720 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 322,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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