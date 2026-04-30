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Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Five9 logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Five9 updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance to EPS 3.220–3.300 (consensus 2.81) and set Q2 2026 guidance at EPS 0.650–0.690, with revenue guidance of $1.3 billion in line with estimates.
  • The company recently beat the quarter with $0.76 EPS on $305.3M revenue, the stock traded up to $17.20 (market cap ~$1.32B), and analysts hold a Moderate Buy consensus with a $26.88 average price target despite several downward target revisions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.220-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Five9 also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.650-0.690 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Five9 from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Five9 from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five9 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Trading Up 0.9%

FIVN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 4,778,936 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,230. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. Five9 has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $30.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 3.43%.Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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