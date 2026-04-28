Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,123 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 3,031 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Flanigan's Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Flanigan's Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan's Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan's Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flanigan's Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company's stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flanigan's Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Flanigan's Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company's stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan's delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.

To support its distribution operations, Flanigan's Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.

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