FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

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FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Free Report ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session's volume of 69,581 shares.The stock last traded at $48.49 and had previously closed at $48.57.

The business's 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.1959 dividend. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund's previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKOR. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the company's stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 170,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,822 shares of the company's stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 310,554 shares of the company's stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

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