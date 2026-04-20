FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

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FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Free Report ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session's volume of 70,579 shares.The stock last traded at $48.8950 and had previously closed at $48.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1959 per share. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund's previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 170,967 shares of the company's stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 310,554 shares of the company's stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

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