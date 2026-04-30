FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 195,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session's volume of 67,736 shares.The stock last traded at $48.69 and had previously closed at $48.58.

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FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund's previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 179,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

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