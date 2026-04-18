Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Cut to Strong Sell at UBS Group

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $15.89.

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Fluence Energy Price Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $475.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.Fluence Energy's revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,575. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 5,489.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,901,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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