Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Susquehanna

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLNC. Roth Mkm upgraded Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.12.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC opened at $18.97 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Fluence Energy's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 63,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,575. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 5,489.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth about $14,207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,901,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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