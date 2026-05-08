Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Approximately 16,364,142 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session's volume of 5,728,814 shares.The stock last traded at $26.4130 and had previously closed at $18.97.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FLNC. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised Fluence Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,575. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $65,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fluence Energy by 5,489.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,780 shares of the company's stock worth $60,247,000 after buying an additional 2,991,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,625,878 shares of the company's stock worth $51,940,000 after buying an additional 1,036,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,232,750 shares of the company's stock worth $24,114,000 after buying an additional 227,080 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.The firm had revenue of $464.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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