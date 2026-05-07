Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $19.21. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $17.4970, with a volume of 9,637,701 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLNC. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price target on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $16.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fluence Energy

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,575. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 30.8%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 2.62.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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