Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 7.9% - Still a Buy?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.6340. 1,018,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,164,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLNC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $475.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,575. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

Further Reading

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