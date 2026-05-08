Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded by HSBC to "Hold" Rating

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC's price target indicates a potential downside of 23.55% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLNC. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 price target on Fluence Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.12.

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Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,095,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $464.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $614.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,575. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fluence Energy by 5,489.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $14,207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,901,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Fluence Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Fluence Energy this week:

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

Further Reading

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