Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading Up 5.5% - What's Next?

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.8660. Approximately 1,100,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,597,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Zacks Research cut Fluor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLR

Fluor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In related news, insider Anthony Morgan sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $179,815.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,442,086.91. This represents a 6.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Alexander sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $179,748.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,998.48. This trade represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 968 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 121.4% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Fluor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 26,213 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $2,179,000. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $4,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation NYSE: FLR is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company's core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor's diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

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