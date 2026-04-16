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Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Downgraded by Citigroup to "Sell"

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Flutter Entertainment logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Citigroup downgraded Flutter Entertainment to a Sell and cut its price target to GBX 6,800, implying roughly a 15.3% downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst views are mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with a consensus price target of £189.40 (three Buy, one Hold, one Sell).
  • Shares opened at GBX 8,028 (down about 2.1%); the company has a ~£14 billion market cap, a negative P/E of -45.87 and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 142.42, highlighting valuation and leverage concerns.
  • Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a "sell" rating in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,800 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of £158. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.30% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLTR. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of £189.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLTR

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.1%

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,028 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.42. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,434 and a twelve month high of £236.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,557.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £135.28.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment is the world's largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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