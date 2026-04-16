Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Downgraded by Citigroup to "Sell"

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a "sell" rating in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,800 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of £158. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.30% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLTR. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of £189.40.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.1%

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,028 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.42. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,434 and a twelve month high of £236.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,557.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £135.28.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment is the world's largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

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