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Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Flutter Entertainment logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 7,327.25 and last at GBX 7,400.10, down about 6.1% on the day with ~225,415 shares changing hands.
  • Analysts are mixed — four Buys, one Hold and one Sell — giving an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £184.50; notable moves include Citigroup cutting to a Sell with a GBX 6,800 target and Deutsche Bank trimming its target to £190 while keeping a Buy.
  • Key fundamentals show a market cap of £12.62 billion, high leverage (debt-to-equity 142.42), a negative P/E (-41.34) and a current ratio of 0.95, suggesting profitability and liquidity pressures.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Flutter Entertainment.

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7,327.25 and last traded at GBX 7,400.10, with a volume of 225415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,702.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a £160 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment to a "sell" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from £158 to GBX 6,800 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of £184.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 6.1%

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 8,011.21 and its 200 day moving average is £125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment is the world's largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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