Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7,327.25 and last traded at GBX 7,400.10, with a volume of 225415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,702.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a £160 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment to a "sell" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from £158 to GBX 6,800 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of £184.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 6.1%

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 8,011.21 and its 200 day moving average is £125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment is the world's largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

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