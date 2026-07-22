FMC (FMC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $894.2340 million for the quarter. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get FMC alerts: Sign Up

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 72.93%.The firm had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $745.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FMC stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. FMC has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $43.97.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. FMC's payout ratio is -1.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut FMC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of FMC by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in FMC by 137.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FMC wasn't on the list.

While FMC currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here