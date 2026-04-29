FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.1 million. FMC also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.630-1.890 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised FMC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on FMC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FMC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $19.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 4,964,083 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. FMC has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $44.78.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.88 million. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 64.57%.FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. FMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry purchased 18,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,935.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,538.22. This trade represents a 1,156.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

FMC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08/share (payable July 16; record June 30), implying a ~2.1% yield — supports income investors and signals cash-return discipline. FMC Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08/share (payable July 16; record June 30), implying a ~2.1% yield — supports income investors and signals cash-return discipline. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Appeals Court ruled in FMC’s favor in the Evergreen dispute — removes or reduces legal overhang and potential liabilities, a near‑term positive for risk sentiment. U.S. Appeals Court Backs FMC in Evergreen Dispute

U.S. Appeals Court ruled in FMC’s favor in the Evergreen dispute — removes or reduces legal overhang and potential liabilities, a near‑term positive for risk sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 results: FMC reported revenue of $759M (‑4% YoY), adjusted EBITDA $72M (‑40% YoY) and a GAAP net loss of $281M; adjusted loss per share was $0.23. Management said results were above internal guidance (adjusted EBITDA above the high end of the range) and reaffirmed full‑year 2026 outlook (revenue ex‑India $3.60–3.80B; adjusted EBITDA $670–730M; adj EPS $1.63–1.89). Company also noted it is advancing operational priorities while exploring strategic options — mixed implications (beat vs guidance but weaker YoY performance and large GAAP loss). FMC Corporation reports first quarter 2026 results above guidance...

Q1 2026 results: FMC reported revenue of $759M (‑4% YoY), adjusted EBITDA $72M (‑40% YoY) and a GAAP net loss of $281M; adjusted loss per share was $0.23. Management said results were above internal guidance (adjusted EBITDA above the high end of the range) and reaffirmed full‑year 2026 outlook (revenue ex‑India $3.60–3.80B; adjusted EBITDA $670–730M; adj EPS $1.63–1.89). Company also noted it is advancing operational priorities while exploring strategic options — mixed implications (beat vs guidance but weaker YoY performance and large GAAP loss). Neutral Sentiment: Chairman DiBella joined the U.S. delegation to the International Maritime Organization — a governance/relations development with limited immediate financial impact but positive for stakeholder engagement. Chairman DiBella joins the U.S. delegation to the IMO

Chairman DiBella joined the U.S. delegation to the International Maritime Organization — a governance/relations development with limited immediate financial impact but positive for stakeholder engagement. Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings commentary and previews highlighted expected Q1 loss and revenue decline, which likely set lower expectations and amplified downside reaction when results showed sizable GAAP losses and YoY deterioration in EBITDA. FMC Q1 earnings preview shows expected loss, revenue drop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in FMC by 45.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in FMC by 137.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 11.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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