FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $16.14. FMC shares last traded at $15.5770, with a volume of 971,460 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.88 million. FMC had a negative net margin of 64.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS.

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FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. FMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting FMC

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FMC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of FMC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FMC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $19.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, Director Michael F. Barry acquired 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $249,935.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,538.22. This represents a 1,156.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in FMC by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in FMC by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,781 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company's stock.

FMC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Further Reading

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