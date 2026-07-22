FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Up 6.6% - Here's Why

Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.1220. Approximately 342,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,903,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $15.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $745.42 million. FMC had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. FMC's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. FMC's payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of FMC by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3,714.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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