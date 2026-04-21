FMC (NYSE:FMC) Trading Down 5.4% - Here's Why

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.4210. 350,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,938,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised FMC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on FMC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Stock Down 8.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 64.57%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440--0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. FMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, Director Michael F. Barry acquired 18,072 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,935.76. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,538.22. This represents a 1,156.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FMC by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,781 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in FMC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 728,716 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in FMC by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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