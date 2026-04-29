FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.630-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. FMC also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.260 EPS.

Get FMC alerts: Sign Up

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,964,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,315. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. FMC has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $744.88 million. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 64.57%.FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. FMC's dividend payout ratio is -1.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised FMC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FMC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $19.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMC

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry acquired 18,072 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,935.76. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,538.22. This trade represents a 1,156.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting FMC

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08/share (payable July 16; record June 30), implying a ~2.1% yield — supports income investors and signals cash-return discipline. FMC Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08/share (payable July 16; record June 30), implying a ~2.1% yield — supports income investors and signals cash-return discipline. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Appeals Court ruled in FMC’s favor in the Evergreen dispute — removes or reduces legal overhang and potential liabilities, a near‑term positive for risk sentiment. U.S. Appeals Court Backs FMC in Evergreen Dispute

U.S. Appeals Court ruled in FMC’s favor in the Evergreen dispute — removes or reduces legal overhang and potential liabilities, a near‑term positive for risk sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 results: FMC reported revenue of $759M (‑4% YoY), adjusted EBITDA $72M (‑40% YoY) and a GAAP net loss of $281M; adjusted loss per share was $0.23. Management said results were above internal guidance (adjusted EBITDA above the high end of the range) and reaffirmed full‑year 2026 outlook (revenue ex‑India $3.60–3.80B; adjusted EBITDA $670–730M; adj EPS $1.63–1.89). Company also noted it is advancing operational priorities while exploring strategic options — mixed implications (beat vs guidance but weaker YoY performance and large GAAP loss). FMC Corporation reports first quarter 2026 results above guidance...

Q1 2026 results: FMC reported revenue of $759M (‑4% YoY), adjusted EBITDA $72M (‑40% YoY) and a GAAP net loss of $281M; adjusted loss per share was $0.23. Management said results were above internal guidance (adjusted EBITDA above the high end of the range) and reaffirmed full‑year 2026 outlook (revenue ex‑India $3.60–3.80B; adjusted EBITDA $670–730M; adj EPS $1.63–1.89). Company also noted it is advancing operational priorities while exploring strategic options — mixed implications (beat vs guidance but weaker YoY performance and large GAAP loss). Neutral Sentiment: Chairman DiBella joined the U.S. delegation to the International Maritime Organization — a governance/relations development with limited immediate financial impact but positive for stakeholder engagement. Chairman DiBella joins the U.S. delegation to the IMO

Chairman DiBella joined the U.S. delegation to the International Maritime Organization — a governance/relations development with limited immediate financial impact but positive for stakeholder engagement. Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings commentary and previews highlighted expected Q1 loss and revenue decline, which likely set lower expectations and amplified downside reaction when results showed sizable GAAP losses and YoY deterioration in EBITDA. FMC Q1 earnings preview shows expected loss, revenue drop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of FMC by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of FMC by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company's stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FMC wasn't on the list.

While FMC currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here