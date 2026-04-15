F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a 8.3% increase from F.N.B.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

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F.N.B. Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $457.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.87 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 20.98%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company's main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

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