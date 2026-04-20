Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $135.70, but opened at $128.81. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $128.81, with a volume of 419 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula Systems (1985) presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on FORTY

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The technology company reported $35.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is an Israeli publicly traded holding company specializing in the software and information technology sectors. Founded in 1985 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FORTY, the company focuses on acquiring, investing in and developing independent software firms. Its core mission is to foster innovation in enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.

The company's principal activities center on holding controlling and significant equity stakes in several market-leading software enterprises.

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