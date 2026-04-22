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Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Up 3.9% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Forsys Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Forsys Metals were trading up 3.9% mid-day to C$0.40 (intraday high C$0.41) with roughly 270,014 shares changing hands, a 53% drop from its average daily volume of 570,601.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$96.67 million, a negative trailing P/E of -39.50, a beta of -1.22, and reported EPS of C$0.00 in its most recent quarter.
  • Forsys is focused on bringing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project (the Valencia and Namibplaas consolidation) into production as its principal business objective.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Forsys Metals.

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY - Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 270,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 570,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Forsys Metals Trading Up 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.67 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of -1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Forsys Metals

(Get Free Report)

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production. Norasa project is the consolidation of the Valencia and Namibplaas Uranium projects.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Forsys Metals Right Now?

Before you consider Forsys Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Forsys Metals wasn't on the list.

While Forsys Metals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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