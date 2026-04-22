Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Up 3.9% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY - Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 270,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 570,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

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Forsys Metals Trading Up 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.67 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of -1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production. Norasa project is the consolidation of the Valencia and Namibplaas Uranium projects.

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