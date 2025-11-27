Free Trial
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Fortuna Silver Mines shares hit a new 52-week high of C$13.85 (last C$13.78) on Thursday, with about 28,600 shares traded.
  • Several analysts upgraded the stock — Scotiabank to strong-buy and National Bankshares to outperform — and multiple firms raised targets to C$15, yet MarketBeat's consensus remains a Hold with a C$12.33 target.
  • Financials show a market cap of C$4.21B and P/E of 18.55; the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.38 on C$350M revenue but low net margin (2.45%), signalling modest profitability despite the rally.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI - Get Free Report) NYSE: FSM shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.85 and last traded at C$13.78, with a volume of 28622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.27. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI - Get Free Report) NYSE: FSM last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.45%.The business had revenue of C$350.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

