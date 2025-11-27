Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI - Get Free Report) NYSE: FSM shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.85 and last traded at C$13.78, with a volume of 28622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.27. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI - Get Free Report) NYSE: FSM last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.45%.The business had revenue of C$350.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortuna Silver Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortuna Silver Mines wasn't on the list.

While Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here