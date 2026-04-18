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Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Fortune Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fortune Minerals' stock recently passed above its 200-day moving average, trading as high as C$0.12 (200‑day MA C$0.10) with 156,226 shares changing hands, though the share price was reported down 4.2%.
  • The company shows weak fundamentals — market capitalization C$67.27M, negative earnings (P/E -11.50), very low liquidity (quick ratio 0.04, current ratio 0.20) and a large negative debt-to-equity figure.
  • Fortune Minerals is a Canadian mine developer focused on the NICO cobalt–gold–bismuth–copper project in the Northwest Territories and plans a hydrometallurgical plant in southern Canada to process its concentrates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Fortune Minerals.

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.12. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 156,226 shares traded.

Fortune Minerals Stock Down 4.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -177.44.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mining and mine development company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth Copper Project in the Northwest Territories. The company plans to build a hydrometallurgical plant in southern Canada to process NICO metal concentrates. It also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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