Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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Fortune Minerals Stock Down 4.2%

Fortune Minerals Limited ( TSE:FT Get Free Report )'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.12. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 156,226 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -177.44.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mining and mine development company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth Copper Project in the Northwest Territories. The company plans to build a hydrometallurgical plant in southern Canada to process NICO metal concentrates. It also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life.

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