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Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading Down 4.5% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Fortune Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares down 4.5%: Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) fell to C$0.10–C$0.11 on Wednesday as volume surged ~262% to about 2.56 million shares versus a 707,498 average.
  • Weak financials and small market cap: The company has a market capitalization of C$61.42 million, a negative P/E of -10.50, and very low liquidity (current ratio 0.20, quick ratio 0.04) with a negative debt-to-equity of -177.44.
  • Project focus: Fortune is developing the NICO Cobalt‑Gold‑Bismuth‑Copper Project in the Northwest Territories, plans a hydrometallurgical plant to process concentrates, and owns the satellite Sue‑Dianne deposit as potential future feed.
  • Five stocks we like better than Fortune Minerals.

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,562,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 707,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Fortune Minerals Stock Down 4.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -177.44, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mining and mine development company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth Copper Project in the Northwest Territories. The company plans to build a hydrometallurgical plant in southern Canada to process NICO metal concentrates. It also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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