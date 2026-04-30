Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $351.7550 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $361.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $353.88 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 37.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fox Factory Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $720.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.46. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 126,477 shares during the last quarter. Veradace Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Fox Factory by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company's FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.

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