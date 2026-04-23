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Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Foxtons Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week low: Foxtons hit a new 52-week low of GBX 41.55 on Thursday with 379,069 shares traded, down from a prior close of GBX 44.
  • Valuation and technicals show mixed signals: market cap £122.09m with a PE ratio of 9.89 and P/E/G 0.83, while the 50-day SMA (GBX 45.93) sits below the 200-day SMA (GBX 52.14), and debt-to-equity is 43.05 with a quick ratio of 0.90.
  • Recent earnings and outlook: Foxtons reported GBX 5 EPS for the quarter (net margin 7.45%, ROE 8.96%) and analysts forecast about 5.42 EPS for the current year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.55 and last traded at GBX 41.55, with a volume of 379069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £122.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.14.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foxtons Group plc will post 5.4191363 EPS for the current year.

About Foxtons Group

(Get Free Report)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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