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FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Shares Up 7.9% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
FPX Nickel logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • FPX Nickel shares jumped 7.9% to C$0.48 on Monday, with 61,212 shares traded—about 51% below the stock's average session volume.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$151.38 million and a negative P/E (-24), while showing strong liquidity (current ratio 11.74, quick ratio 8.25) and low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.20).
  • Director Peter Joseph Marshall sold 44,500 shares at an average price of C$0.60 (a 5.17% reduction in his holding), though insiders still own 25.90% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than FPX Nickel.

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX - Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 61,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 124,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

FPX Nickel Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at FPX Nickel

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Marshall sold 44,500 shares of FPX Nickel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 815,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,315.60. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 25.90% of the company's stock.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp. and changed its name to FPX Nickel Corp. in May 2017. FPX Nickel Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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