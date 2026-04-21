FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Shares Up 7.9% - Time to Buy?

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FPX Nickel Stock Up 7.9%

FPX Nickel Corp. ( CVE:FPX Get Free Report ) shot up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 61,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 124,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at FPX Nickel

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Marshall sold 44,500 shares of FPX Nickel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 815,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,315.60. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 25.90% of the company's stock.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp. and changed its name to FPX Nickel Corp. in May 2017. FPX Nickel Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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