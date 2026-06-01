Frank Klein Sells 36,860 Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $5,433,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares in the company, valued at $148,450,023.54. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Frank Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $2,645,457.60.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Rocket Lab Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of RKLB traded down $21.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,110,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,218,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 818.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Clear Str raised Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research lowered Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here