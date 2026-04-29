Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at TD Cowen

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the closed-end fund's stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 24.75% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Franklin Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.89.

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Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,760,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,888. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $98,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,131,559 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $98,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,743 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 5,796,575 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $138,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,105 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $51,384,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,737,050 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $89,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,369 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Franklin Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin Resources this week:

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm's core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton's product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

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