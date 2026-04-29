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Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Frasers Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies reaffirmed a Buy rating with a GBX 1,100 target price, implying about a 70.28% upside from the stock's prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is mixed—one Buy and two Holds—resulting in an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 950.
  • Shares traded down 1.7% to GBX 646 midday; the stock has a market cap of £2.79bn and a low reported PE ratio of 5.98, indicating a relatively cheap valuation.
  • Interested in Frasers Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.28% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frasers Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 950.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRAS

Frasers Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of FRAS traded down GBX 11.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 646. The company had a trading volume of 122,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,081. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 598 and a 1-year high of GBX 775. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 669.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 688.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60.

Frasers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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