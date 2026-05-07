Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Raised to "Overweight" at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freshpet from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.56.

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Freshpet Stock Down 8.7%

Freshpet stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.85. Freshpet had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.63%.The firm had revenue of $297.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Freshpet's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Freshpet by 86.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 734.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,810 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,388.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Freshpet this week:

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet Inc NASDAQ: FRPT is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company's products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet's offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet's product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

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