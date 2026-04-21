Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,181.87 and traded as high as GBX 3,740. Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 3,662, with a volume of 34,314,227 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,400 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Fresnillo to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,800 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,000 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,608.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,612.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,181.87.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc is the world's largest silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges. The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines. Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

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