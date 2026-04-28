Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Down 7% - Should You Sell?

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF - Get Free Report) traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $42.98. 875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

Get Fresnillo alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on FNLPF

Fresnillo Trading Down 4.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo's business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fresnillo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fresnillo wasn't on the list.

While Fresnillo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here