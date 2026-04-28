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Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Down 7% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Fresnillo logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 7% to $42.98 on Tuesday on very light volume (875 shares, about 95% below the average of 18,250), a sharp intraday decline from the prior close of $46.21.
  • Analysts are mixed with a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold" (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 5 Hold, 2 Sell); recent notes include a downgrade from Berenberg and an upgrade from Zacks while Morgan Stanley stays underweight and Citigroup remains Buy.
  • Fundamentals: Fresnillo has low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.17) and strong liquidity (current ratio 4.35, quick ratio 3.88), but the stock is trading below its 50‑day ($48.08) and 200‑day ($43.27) moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fresnillo.

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF - Get Free Report) traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $42.98. 875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on FNLPF

Fresnillo Trading Down 4.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27.

About Fresnillo

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo's business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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