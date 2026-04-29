Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.21, but opened at $43.89. Fresnillo shares last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 341 shares.

Get Fresnillo alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNLPF

Fresnillo Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo's business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fresnillo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fresnillo wasn't on the list.

While Fresnillo currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here