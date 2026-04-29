Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fresnillo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Fresnillo Price Performance

Fresnillo stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo's business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

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